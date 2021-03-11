Advertisement

Utilities Department investigating sinkhole

Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole reported on East Frost Street and North Smith Avenue.
Sinkhole
Sinkhole(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole reported on Wednesday night.

The Utilities Department is on location at East Frost Street and North Smith Avenue.

Officials are looking for any damages to water lines and once the assessment is over the sinkhole will be filled in.

