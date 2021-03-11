Utilities Department investigating sinkhole
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole reported on Wednesday night.
The Utilities Department is on location at East Frost Street and North Smith Avenue.
Officials are looking for any damages to water lines and once the assessment is over the sinkhole will be filled in.
