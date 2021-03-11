Advertisement

Zapata authorities searching for suspects who allegedly stole roosters

Two men accused of stealing roosters(Zapata County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a couple of culprits who allegedly stole three roosters.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page showing two masked individuals wearing hoodies.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to report it to 956-765-9960 or 956-765-8477.

