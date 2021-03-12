Authorities raid a home in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are raiding a home in south Laredo believed to be housing illegal activity.

DEA agents along with Laredo Police are searching for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street.

Police have blocked off the area while they continue to search the premises.

No word on what exactly they are looking for, or if anyone was taken into custody.

This is their second raid for the day.

