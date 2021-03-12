Advertisement

Authorities raid a home in south Laredo

DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are raiding a home in south Laredo believed to be housing illegal activity.

DEA agents along with Laredo Police are searching for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street.

Police have blocked off the area while they continue to search the premises.

No word on what exactly they are looking for, or if anyone was taken into custody.

This is their second raid for the day.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Source: AP
Accident causes closure on Highway 359

Latest News

File photo
Man accused of kidnapping one-year-old child
22-year-old David Valadaz
Man faces up to life in prison for chase that resulted in fatal accident
File photo: UISD expands grab and go meal program
Food insecurity increases as a result of pandemic
Woman wanted for credit fraud
Woman wanted, accused of fraud