CBP: Groups of 100+ being apprehended in the Rio Grande Valley

It found 100 people south of La Grulla, Texas on Tuesday, 102 people south of La Joya, Texas on Wednesday, and 137 people near Roma, Texas Thursday
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its agents are apprehending large groups of families and unaccompanied kids entering theU.S. in the Rio Grande Valley.

Agents apprehended groups of a hundred or more people being smuggled into the U.S. in three incidents this week.

The apprehensions are reminiscent of the 2019 border surge.

That’s when the CBP was overwhelmed with a spike in large groups -- 100 or more people -- arriving at the southern border.

