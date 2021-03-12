Advertisement

City asking for volunteers to clean up parts of west Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking for some volunteers to help clean up parts of west Laredo.

On Saturday, District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa, along with Keep Laredo Beautiful as well as other organizations will host a Ladrillera Litter pick-up event.

Volunteers can drive up and check-in at the 2100 block of Pinder Street.

Organizers will provide participants with a clean-up kit and give them their assignment upon check-in.

They are asking volunteers to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and for those who might be feeling sick, they are being asked to sit this one out.

It all starts on Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, you can call 956-794-1650 or click here.

