City partners with Curative to administer vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. - The City of Laredo begins its partnership with Curative to get shots into the arms of residents.

More than 28,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the community, but there’s still a long ways to go as more vaccination groups open up in Texas.

Starting Monday, March 15th patients on the city’s Vaccinate Laredo website will start receiving the vaccine over at the Sames Auto Arena.

As last reported, more than 9,000 people are on the list. Priority will be given to anyone 65 and older.

As more vaccines are administered, a potential issue with distribution has come up.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, a question was raised about different areas of town being inequitably treated.

”They’re saying that possibly the north has had more folks vaccinated versus the south, especially the poor areas of the south, and obviously if it’s occurring it’s got to be remedied, it’s got to be corrected, and I think we do have a plan in place for the near future. We should see equal numbers throughout the city as more vaccines arrive and as our methods of disseminating and applying the vaccine are taken into account.”

According to the DSHS website, the 78045 zip code has the highest number of fully vaccinated people at roughly 9,000 as opposed to zip code 78042, which has only 32 individuals.

City manager Robert Eads addressed the issue saying this is an example of the digital divide in the community.

“I think we’ve shown that this is precisely why we all need to be connected. I’m glad that at least it’s bringing that point up but I will tell you too this idea of having a north and south, that is not... there is none of that part of our planning.”

Eads says there’s a lot of money being proposed in Austin and Washington D.C. for broadband in the city.

The city has begun it’s partnership with Curative and will start vaccinating people on the wait list next week.

The operation will be between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., up to 1,000 vaccines will be administered per day with the exception of Monday- that will only be 600.

Vaccinations will be done indoors, but there is a single drive-thru option for those who are disabled.

Eligible patients on the wait list will receive an email from the city that includes a link to the Curative booking site.

Next week the wait list will end and registration through Curative.com will start.

Starting on March 23rd people can register via the website only on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

