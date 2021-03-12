Community Action Agency Awarded Emergency Rental Assistance Program Grant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Community Action Agency (CAA) announced they were awarded $427,890.30 in grant funds to benefit low-to-moderate income individuals economically impacted by COVID-19.

To qualify for the program, certain criteria must be met. Priority of assistance will be given to households with incomes less than 50% of the area median income and to households with one or more members that have been unemployed for at least 90 days. Period of application by priority will be from March 15, 2021 to April 1, 2021.

The Tenant must certify the following in the Tenant Certification form to qualify for assistance:

Income Eligibility: one or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 outbreak. If the household is not able to provide proof of annualized household total income for the calendar year 2020, the household’s circumstances for the past 30 days (or month, if monthly) of date of applications will be used to project future income.

COVID-19 Impact: The Household must have been economically impacted by COVID-19. The household must present documentation of how they have been impacted by COVID-19 and/or sign the application certifying they were impacted by the pandemic.

Proof of Tenancy: Proof of tenancy is most readily established with a copy of the lease for the unit. If there is no copy of the lease provided, or no lease exists, both tenant and landlord are required to certify that the information they have provided on the application regarding the terms of the lease and the rent amount is true and accurate and proof of tenancy must be provided (e.g. cancelled check, money order, utility bill etc.).

Unit Eligibility: Rental units must be eligible. Ineligible units include those already receiving project-based assistance, public housing units, and units owned by a unit of government.

No Duplication of Benefits: The Household must:

Certify that they have not received assistance for the same period of time for the same unit and household, or if they do receive funding, that they will pay back Subrecipient within ten calendar days.

Certify that they cannot have previously received rental assistance funded with other sources such as but are not limited to rental assistance programs including federal, state, or local assistance provided for the same costs.

Truth and Accuracy: The tenant must certify to the accuracy of all they are stating.

Potential participants are encouraged to contact the Social Services offices at 520 Reynolds St. 2nd Floor or by phone at (956) 523-4182.

