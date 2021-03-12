Advertisement

COVID-19 undoing progress towards ending childhood hunger

You can text “food” or “comida” to 877-77, which will reply with multiple sites you can get free food for your kids.
No Kid Hungry
No Kid Hungry
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One in three children in Webb County could be facing hunger, and nearly 7,000 more kids could be facing hunger now in the midst of COVID-19 than they were pre-pandemic.

That’s according to No Kid Hungry, which is a national campaign that focuses on ending childhood hunger.

They announced that COVID-19 has undone a decade’s worth of progress toward ending child hunger, especially with school closures.

However, many school districts, including Laredo ISD and United ISD, have offered grab and go meals.

”With COVID-19 and all the business closures, unemployment rates have been increasing and lost wages that many families have been experiencing in conjunction with school closures, which created an additional barrier for students that rely on those meals every single day.”

Despite the setbacks, No Kid Hungry has continued its mission to end childhood hunger.

