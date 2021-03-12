Advertisement

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of fraud

Lena Josephine Rodriguez is wanted for two counts of fraud and one count of credit card abuse
39-year-old Lena Josephine Rodriguez(Laredo Crime Stoppers)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a woman accused of credit card fraud.

Laredo Police say 39-year-old Lena Josephine Rodriguez is wanted for two counts of fraud and one count of credit card abuse.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, roughly 5′6″, and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

