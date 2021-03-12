FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a week now since three women were last seen after making a visit to Nuevo Laredo.

If you’ve been on social media, you’ve seen the picture of these women: Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita.

The FBI is turning to the public for help in finding them.

As a mother, FBI agent Blanca Sanchez Gilbert says the disappearance of the women resonates deeply.

Both Perla and Blasa are missed by their children, including a four week baby.

“I can’t imagine would that would feel like if I was a very young child and I didn’t know where my parent was,” said Gilbert.

All three women were last seen driving into Nuevo Laredo in a 2014 Toyota Corolla on March 3rd.

They left in this vehicle crossing through the Lincoln/Juarez Bridge, known as Bridge 2, to the eye doctor but never got back.

As for Lupita, the 18-year-old relies on daily medication and the FBI believes she was not carrying it with her the day she disappeared.

KGNS asked the agency what kind of medical condition Lupita had but they could not disclose further information.

However, they do believe the three women were victims of kidnapping.

“Any information to where they may have been, where they could have gone, even if they had plans to travel after, if they were seen anywhere, if they saw the car.”

The agency says they understand why people would be reluctant on reaching out because of fear that they will dig in to other matters, but they assure the public that is not the case involving these three women.

“There’s nothing to fear and nothing to be concerned about by coming to us and making that report.”

When we asked if a criminal organization was linked to the disappearance, the agency said they couldn’t disclose those details.

If you have any information on this case you can call the FBI at 210-225-6741 or Laredo police at 956-795-2800.

The agency says there is a spike in disappearances across the border, however they attributed that information to other agencies they have spoken to.

The FBI advises the public to be aware of surroundings when traveling into Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.