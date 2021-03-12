Fire breaks out at local hotel on Santa Ursula
According to the fire department, the fire spread to three separate rooms and caused damage
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a local hotel room Thursday night.
The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the La Quinta Inn on Santa Ursula at around 9:54 p.m. for a structure fire.
According to officials, the fire-damaged three rooms.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews were able to put the flames out.
