Advertisement

Fire breaks out at local hotel on Santa Ursula

According to the fire department, the fire spread to three separate rooms and caused damage
Fire breaks out at La Quinta Inn
Fire breaks out at La Quinta Inn(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a local hotel room Thursday night.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the La Quinta Inn on Santa Ursula at around 9:54 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to officials, the fire-damaged three rooms.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews were able to put the flames out.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Edgar Jesus Hernandez
U.S. Southern District of Texas Court honors late employee

Latest News

Truck crashes into utility pole
Truck crashes into utility pole on Pierce and Pinder
Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Henry Cuellar
Senator Cornyn and Congressman Cuellar to tour detention facility
File photo: Women's City Club of Laredo
Women’s City Club of Laredo to announce details of golf tournament
Zapata to hold 5K Run and Walk for Scholars
Zapata to hold 5K run and walk for scholarships