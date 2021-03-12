Fire breaks out at local hotel on Santa Ursula

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a local hotel room Thursday night.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the La Quinta Inn on Santa Ursula at around 9:54 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to officials, the fire-damaged three rooms.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews were able to put the flames out.

