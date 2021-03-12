Food insecurity increases as a result of pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One in three children in Webb County could be facing hunger and now nearly 7,000 more kids could be food insecurity issues now in the midst of COVID-19 than they were pre-pandemic.

That’s according to No Kid Hungry, which is a national campaign that focuses on ending childhood hunger.

They announced that the pandemic has undone a decade’s worth of progress toward ending child hunger, especially with school closures.

However, many school districts, including LISD and UISD, have offered grab-and-go meals.

Franco Cruz with No Kid Hungry says because of the ongoing pandemic, unemployment rates have been increasing and families have been experiencing lost wages along with school closures.

This has created a barrier for students that relay on those free meals every single day.

Despite the setbacks, No Kid Hungry has continued its mission to end childhood hunger.

You can text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-77, which will reply with multiple sites you can get free food for your kids.

