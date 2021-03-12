Advertisement

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4,...
This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020 and U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at the White House in Washington on March 11, 2021. Japan's government announced Friday, March 12, 2021 that Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday that Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January.

The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April. Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.

China is also likely to be on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Lake Casa Blanca International State Park
Lake Casa Blanca capacity set to 250 people during spring break
Surge of migrants
United States seeing surge of migrants
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines