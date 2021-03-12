Lake Casa Blanca capacity set to 250 people during spring break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Spring break is just days away and under normal circumstances, it usually calls for catching some sun, cooking out, or spending the day at the lake.

If you choose to spend your spring break at Lake Casa Blanca, be advised that it’s open from Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A capacity limit of 250 people has been set.

That being said, health experts urge people who have chosen to celebrate their spring break to at least try and do so responsibly by observing safety guidelines.

