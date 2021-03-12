Laredo Mask Coalition advising residents to “Keep it On”

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local coalition made up of over 40 plus partners and organizations has announced the start of a city-wide campaign that seeks to promote the usage of facemasks.

The Laredo Mask Coalition has one message, “Keep your mask on so that we can end this pandemic safely and quickly as possible.”

The coalition unveiled the advertising component of the campaign during a virtual campaign titled “Keep it on Laredo”.

The campaign includes a consistent advertising campaign with marketing efforts focused on educating the community about the importance of wearing a facemask.

Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to download the campaign logo for use within their own internal and external marketing campaigns.

The logo can be downloaded by visiting AlphaGraphicsLaredo.com.

This comes days after Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order went into effect allowing Texas to re-open at 100 percent capacity and remove the facemask mandate.

