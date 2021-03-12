Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping one-year-old child

The victim told officers that her former boyfriend took her child without her consent.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a one-year-old child.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Gregorio Galvan III in the case.

The incident happened on Mar. 11 at around 8 p.m. when officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Bustamante.

The Special Investigations Unit took over the case and a lookout was placed throughout the city.

At around 9 p.m. officers were able to locate Galvan and the child near the 500 block of Lafayette.

The child was medically evaluated and was reunited with the mother.

