Man accused of kidnapping one-year-old child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a one-year-old child.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Gregorio Galvan III in the case.

The incident happened on Mar. 11 at around 8 p.m. when officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Bustamante.

The victim told officers that her former boyfriend took her child without her consent.

The Special Investigations Unit took over the case and a lookout was placed throughout the city.

At around 9 p.m. officers were able to locate Galvan and the child near the 500 block of Lafayette.

The child was medically evaluated and was reunited with the mother.

