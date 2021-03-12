Man faces up to life in prison for chase that resulted in fatal accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo man pleads guilty to a conspiracy that resulted in the death of an undocumented immigrant.

The incident happened on Nov. 5 when DPS attempted to pull over David Valadaz, 22 but he refused, sending troopers on a high-speed chase.

Valadaz then crashed into the fence of a local business and fled on foot.

During the time of the collision, three undocumented immigrants were inside the vehicle, one of whom was inside the trunk.

When authorities arrived, the individual who was in the truck was pronounced deceased when they found him, and another victim suffered serious injuries to his elbow.

Valadez was eventually apprehended and charged with manslaughter, smuggling of persons, and evading arrest causing death.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17. He faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

