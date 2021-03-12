Advertisement

Man indicted for smuggling boxes of hard drugs into U.S.

During an inspection at Bridge Two, authorities found meth, heroin, and cocaine inside boxes that allegedly belonged to Maldonado
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle several boxes of drugs into the U.S.

Court documents say, 46-year-old Eduardo Maldonado was a passenger on a commercial bus on Feb. 8.

During an inspection at Bridge Two, authorities found meth, heroin, and cocaine inside boxes that allegedly belonged to Maldonado.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or a possible fine of up to 10 million dollars.

