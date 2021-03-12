Man indicted for smuggling boxes of hard drugs into U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle several boxes of drugs into the U.S.

Court documents say, 46-year-old Eduardo Maldonado was a passenger on a commercial bus on Feb. 8.

During an inspection at Bridge Two, authorities found meth, heroin, and cocaine inside boxes that allegedly belonged to Maldonado.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or a possible fine of up to 10 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.