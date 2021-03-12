Mexico moves to legalizing marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico is moving toward legalizing marijuana --- a landmark cannabis bill making its way through the Mexican Congress.

The bill would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and scientific uses.

If it becomes law, it would bring Mexico a step closer to creating one of the world’s largest markets for the plant.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supports the bill.

It would mark a major shift in a country tormented for years by violence between feuding drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador has argued that decriminalizing cannabis and other narcotics could help combat the cartels.

Lawmakers in Mexico’s lower house of congress approved the bill and now the Senate needs to review and approve the bill.

