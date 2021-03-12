Advertisement

Mexico moves to legalizing marijuana

If it becomes law, it would bring Mexico a step closer to creating one of the world’s largest markets for the plant.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico is moving toward legalizing marijuana --- a landmark cannabis bill making its way through the Mexican Congress.

The bill would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and scientific uses.

If it becomes law, it would bring Mexico a step closer to creating one of the world’s largest markets for the plant.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supports the bill.

It would mark a major shift in a country tormented for years by violence between feuding drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador has argued that decriminalizing cannabis and other narcotics could help combat the cartels.

Lawmakers in Mexico’s lower house of congress approved the bill and now the Senate needs to review and approve the bill.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Source: AP
Accident causes closure on Highway 359

Latest News

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Screaming as a way to test for COVID
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo confirms 4,775 positive cases
Eleven killed in drive by shooting in Mexico
Eleven killed after drive-by shooting in Mexico
Cops in Pakistan are rollerblading to stop crime.
Rollerblading cops!