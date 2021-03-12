Netflix cracking down on account sharing
If you share your Netflix account with other people -- listen up
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you share your Netflix account with other people -- listen up.
The company’s terms of service says accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”
Now, the streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing. The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account.
That would be done with a text or email sent to the account holder. If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.
The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.