Advertisement

Netflix cracking down on account sharing

If you share your Netflix account with other people -- listen up
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you share your Netflix account with other people -- listen up.

The company’s terms of service says accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

Now, the streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing. The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account.

That would be done with a text or email sent to the account holder. If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Source: AP
Accident causes closure on Highway 359

Latest News

File photo: UISD expands grab and go meal program
Food insecurity increases as a result of pandemic
Woman wanted for credit fraud
Woman wanted, accused of fraud
Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
No mask no entry
Police receive few complaints after end of mask mandate