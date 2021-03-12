One year since COVID-19 shutdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are now exactly one year to the day that most recognize as when the country shut down for COVID.

Above is the scene from a year ago that showed city, county, and medical leaders acknowledging the start of the pandemic in Laredo.

While a lot was unknown at that time, community leaders had started to prepare the fight against the virus.

“We had a discussion with everybody, to tell everybody we’re looking down the road, this is coming our way everybody be ready, everybody know your roles because we are in an interesting surprise with this COVID,” said Steve Landin.

Landin said it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our community decreasing.

