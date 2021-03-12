Advertisement

Over a dozen people found living in stash house

Agents and authorities searched the house and found 13 people living in deplorable conditions
Agents find over a dozen immigrants inside stash house
Agents find over a dozen immigrants inside stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents with the help of Webb County Constables shut down an alleged stash house.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when agents received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious activity in the area.

Agents arrived at the home and found 13 undocumented immigrants inside the home.

All of them were believed to be in the U.S. illegally and living inside the home in deplorable conditions.

They were all taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Source: AP
Accident causes closure on Highway 359

Latest News

File photo: UISD expands grab and go meal program
Food insecurity increases as a result of pandemic
Woman wanted for credit fraud
Woman wanted, accused of fraud
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
Netflix cracking down on account sharing
Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
No mask no entry
Police receive few complaints after end of mask mandate