Senator Cornyn and Congressman Cuellar to tour detention facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Senator John Cornyn along with Congressman Henry Cuellar is expected to visit Carizzo Springs and Laredo this Friday.

Cornyn and Cuellar will tour a detention facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs and then receive a briefing from the Border Patrol Chief for the Del Rio Sector along with ICE and DHHS officials.

Both officials will hold a roundtable discussion with local leaders about the impact of the recent increase in migration.

His visit comes days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley to discuss immigration issues at the border.

That event will take place on Friday at 12:45 p.m. at the TAMIU ballroom.

