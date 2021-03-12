Advertisement

Social distancing professor gives anthropology lectures via Minecraft

By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - The computer game Minecraft has become a backdrop for anthropology classes, meaning instead of a classroom or a Zoom call, the learning happens inside the game.

If you’re thinking about going back to school, keep in mind that you may need a map for professor David Davies’ digital anthropology class.

There are lakes, mountains, giant trees and it’s always springtime.

“It’s like a third location. So my students are there and I’m here and we can meet together in Minecraft,” Davies said.

Using the game Minecraft to teach anthropology students is a bit of a social experiment - and it took some getting used to.

Instead of gathering at a university building for class, student-avatars gather at the virtual versions of those buildings, buildings that they helped make.

“I make a small, introductory lecture, give the students something to discuss. And then say go to a mountain top and talk about it. They fly up to a mountain top and they sit there and then they might build a hut, sit in the hut, and talk about their work,” said David Davies, anthropology professor at Hamline University.

Turning a play space into a classroom space is a way to still see each other when you can’t be together.

“It allows us to be a little more relaxed and creative in a space that we created,” one student said.

“Yeah, it’s really fun. It’s a fun take on learning. It always keeps me engaged,” said Aaron Lachhman, anthropology major.

“That’s the beauty of the Minecraft world. We are not at Hamline in a certain way,” said Delaney Grundhauser, anthropology major.

This has been so unique and such as a success that when they return to campus, Minecraft will be waiting.

“Minecraft will be a permanent addition to the class, but I’m also excited to be back in person,” Davies said.

Davies said he got the idea because anthropologists know that people like to learn and play together.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Edgar Jesus Hernandez
U.S. Southern District of Texas Court honors late employee

Latest News

Students at one anthropology class are attending classes virtually - through Minecraft.
Professor teaches class inside Minecraft
Breaking news.
Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Immediate needs come first, then savings. Consider gifts to those in need and teaching your...
Why you might treat your 3rd stimulus check differently