Spring vacation

It's the weekend and many are ready to have a fun and exciting Spring Break!

On Friday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and quickly warm up to a high of about 91 degrees.

On Saturday we will remain in the 90s but things will start to cool down as we head into the evening where we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Sunday morning, we will spring forward by one hour and we’ll drop into the low 80s.

On Monday we’ll jump back to the upper 80s and see a sunny start to the week.

Overall we are looking at a sunny Spring Break week.

On Tuesday we’ll bounce back to the 90s and then we’ll dip into the mid-80s on Wednesday.

By Thursday the 70s are looking to make a comeback but as we prepare to close out the winter season, we could be seeing more hot and humid weather like we usually do this time of year.

