Advertisement

Spring vacation

Warm weekend just in time for Spring Break!
Friday is forever forecast
Friday is forever forecast(Friday is forever forecast)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the weekend and many are ready to have a fun and exciting Spring Break!

On Friday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and quickly warm up to a high of about 91 degrees.

On Saturday we will remain in the 90s but things will start to cool down as we head into the evening where we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Sunday morning, we will spring forward by one hour and we’ll drop into the low 80s.

On Monday we’ll jump back to the upper 80s and see a sunny start to the week.

Overall we are looking at a sunny Spring Break week.

On Tuesday we’ll bounce back to the 90s and then we’ll dip into the mid-80s on Wednesday.

By Thursday the 70s are looking to make a comeback but as we prepare to close out the winter season, we could be seeing more hot and humid weather like we usually do this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women
Edgar Jesus Hernandez
U.S. Southern District of Texas Court honors late employee

Latest News

Thursday morning forecast
Throwing back Thursday to the 90s!
Wednesday feeling like summer
A day to remember
Starting to feel like spring
You must believe in the spring
Another manic Monday
It’s got to be Monday!