Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate

Paxton claims the local requirements are a violation of the governor’s order ending a statewide mask mandate
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton has made good on his threat to file a lawsuit against Austin and Travis County over the local mask mandates.

Paxton wrote in a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown that he would file suit if they didn’t lift their mask mandates.

He claims the local requirements are a violation of the governor’s order ending a statewide mask mandate.

The change took effect on Wednesday.

Both the judge and Austin’s mayor said they weren’t backing down on their mask requirements.

Indeed, they didn’t back down and Paxton filed the suit.

