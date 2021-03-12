Advertisement

Truck crashes into utility pole on Pierce and Pinder

A man in his 20s was found at the scene and refused medical treatment
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are called out to a morning accident where a truck crashed into a wooden pole.

The incident happened on Friday morning at around 7 o clock when crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pierce and Pinder.

When crews arrived, they spotted a white-colored truck that collided with a wooden pole.

Paramedics found a man in his late 20s, who refused medical treatment.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

