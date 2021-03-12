U.S. Southern District of Texas Court honors late employee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A memorial service was held on Wednesday celebrating the life of a federal employee who served the U.S. court system for 20 years.

It was an emotional ceremony at the federal court house that morning as judges, colleagues, family and friends remembered Edgar Jesus Hernandez.

Reliable, caring, and responsible: that’s how those he worked with say they will most remember him.

“Oh absolutely, his sense of humor, the way he dressed, apparently he wore three piece suits in Laredo,” said Nathan Ochsner. “It’s 20 years of service and it’s of public service, earlier with his family we talked about the oath he took of being reliable, being trustworthy and being someone you can count on and that is Edgar. Obviously a very important attribute to those who worked at the district court.”

His picture and a plaque remembering him will now hang on the first floor of the federal building as well as in Judge Marmolejo’s courtroom.

