Advertisement

U.S. Southern District of Texas Court honors late employee

Reliable, caring, and responsible: that’s how those who worked with Edgar Jesus Hernandez say they will most remember him.
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A memorial service was held on Wednesday celebrating the life of a federal employee who served the U.S. court system for 20 years.

It was an emotional ceremony at the federal court house that morning as judges, colleagues, family and friends remembered Edgar Jesus Hernandez.

Reliable, caring, and responsible: that’s how those he worked with say they will most remember him.

“Oh absolutely, his sense of humor, the way he dressed, apparently he wore three piece suits in Laredo,” said Nathan Ochsner. “It’s 20 years of service and it’s of public service, earlier with his family we talked about the oath he took of being reliable, being trustworthy and being someone you can count on and that is Edgar. Obviously a very important attribute to those who worked at the district court.”

His picture and a plaque remembering him will now hang on the first floor of the federal building as well as in Judge Marmolejo’s courtroom.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
20-year-old Jonathan Garza and 25-year-old Julio Ramon Castillo Jr.
Two men arrested for street racing
Fire tanker truck rolls into Rio Grande
Fire tanker truck rolls into the river
Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car

Latest News

Police investigating dead person found in car
Police investigating dead person found in car
No Kid Hungry
COVID-19 undoing progress towards ending childhood hunger
Police receive few complaints after end of mask mandate
Police receive few complaints after end of mask mandate
Christopher Taylor, 29 shot and killed Michael Ramos in April of last year
APD officer booked overnight, now out on bond, charged with murder in Michael Ramos shooting