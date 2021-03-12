Advertisement

Women’s City Club of Laredo to announce details of golf tournament

Every year, the organization holds the tournament to raise money to generate funds for other nonprofits
File photo: Women's City Club of Laredo
File photo: Women's City Club of Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Women’s City Club of Laredo is gearing up to hold its annual fundraiser that drives hundreds of golfers to the green.

On Friday, the nonprofit will announce the details of its WCC annual Juvencio de Anda Memorial Day Golf Tournament.

The organization uses the event to raise money to donate to several different non-profits around town.

Every year the non-profit chooses a member of the community to honor during the event.

The club will announce all of the details at 10:30 a.m. at the Laredo Country Club.

