Zapata to hold 5K run and walk for scholarships

Organizers say they will be implemented several safety measures to make sure participants and spectators are safe
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Registration is underway for Zapata’s Run for Scholars Event.

The 5K Run and Walk will take place at the Public Boat Ramp in Zapata next Saturday, March 20.

This is one of the first running events to be held near our area since the pandemic started last year.

Organizers say the runners will be taking off in separate waves, runners are encouraged to social distance and wear a mask.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for the Zapata Hawks Seniors.

Pre-registration is $20 per person, $5 for ten and under, and on-site will be an additional $5 more.

For more information on the run, you can call 956-224-0589 or go to our website and click here.

