Advertisement

Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge

One physician on the frontline says he hopes the situation will be better by September, but social gatherings and bars reopening does not help.
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Spring break kicks off for Laredo ISD and United ISD students next week, and Easter is less than a month away.

With that comes concern from officials who warn of another surge in COVID-19 cases.

One physician on the frontline says he hopes the situation will be better by September, but social gatherings and bars reopening does not help.

“I think we will have another surge because it is impossible for adolescents and young adults not to gather. There’s no blame, but we will have to accept those consequences.”

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa encourages everyone to wear a mask despite the lifting of the mask mandate.

He contracted COVID-19 himself months ago after not wearing a mask for a single time, saying he is proof that masks do work.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
Police investigating dead person found in car
Update: Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
Authorities raid a home in south Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women

Latest News

"Escalating migrant crisis"
Lawmakers address “escalating migrant crisis”
Fire breaks out at La Quinta Inn
Fire breaks out at local hotel on Santa Ursula
LISD reflects on past year's hurdles
Local school district moves forward past COVID anniversary
Community Action Agency Awarded Emergency Rental Assistance Program Grant