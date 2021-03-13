Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Spring break kicks off for Laredo ISD and United ISD students next week, and Easter is less than a month away.

With that comes concern from officials who warn of another surge in COVID-19 cases.

One physician on the frontline says he hopes the situation will be better by September, but social gatherings and bars reopening does not help.

“I think we will have another surge because it is impossible for adolescents and young adults not to gather. There’s no blame, but we will have to accept those consequences.”

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa encourages everyone to wear a mask despite the lifting of the mask mandate.

He contracted COVID-19 himself months ago after not wearing a mask for a single time, saying he is proof that masks do work.

