FEMA offers assistance for effects of winter storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are some expenses that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA can assist you with if you are still dealing with effects from last month’s freeze.

Some of what they can help cover includes:

- lodging expense reimbursement, which means survivors who had uninsured lodging expenses because of utility outages only and did not have disaster-related damage to their homes may now be eligible for reimbursement.

- rental assistance, which covers funds to rent alternative housing for applicants whose homes were made uninhabitable by the disaster.

- and transportation assistance, which is money for primary vehicles damaged by the disaster, including damage from fallen trees, power lines, or vehicle accidents caused by unsafe driving conditions.

“Because the biggest issue was the pipelines, the plumbing, the water damaging a lot of the furnishing,” said Jovanna Garcia. “We can go ahead and assist them in getting any financial assistance that way.”

To find out more details and apply for assistance, you can click here or call 800-621-3362.

