Advertisement

FEMA offers assistance for effects of winter storm

Some of what they can help cover includes lodging expense reimbursement, rental assistance, and transportation assistance.
FEMA assists with effects of winter storm
FEMA assists with effects of winter storm(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are some expenses that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA can assist you with if you are still dealing with effects from last month’s freeze.

Some of what they can help cover includes:

- lodging expense reimbursement, which means survivors who had uninsured lodging expenses because of utility outages only and did not have disaster-related damage to their homes may now be eligible for reimbursement.

- rental assistance, which covers funds to rent alternative housing for applicants whose homes were made uninhabitable by the disaster.

- and transportation assistance, which is money for primary vehicles damaged by the disaster, including damage from fallen trees, power lines, or vehicle accidents caused by unsafe driving conditions.

“Because the biggest issue was the pipelines, the plumbing, the water damaging a lot of the furnishing,” said Jovanna Garcia. “We can go ahead and assist them in getting any financial assistance that way.”

To find out more details and apply for assistance, you can click here or call 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
Police investigating dead person found in car
Update: Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
Authorities raid a home in south Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women

Latest News

Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge
"Escalating migrant crisis"
Lawmakers address “escalating migrant crisis”
Fire breaks out at La Quinta Inn
Fire breaks out at local hotel on Santa Ursula
LISD reflects on past year's hurdles
Local school district moves forward past COVID anniversary