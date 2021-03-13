Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
Police investigating dead person found in car
Update: Police investigating dead person found in car
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
Authorities raid a home in south Laredo
Perla Ercia, Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, and her 18-year-old daughter Lupita
FBI asks for community’s help in finding three missing women

Latest News

FEMA assists with effects of winter storm
FEMA offers assistance for effects of winter storm
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge