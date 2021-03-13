Lawmakers address “escalating migrant crisis”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As a surge in migrants along the border continues, two members of congress made their way to the gateway city to address what they’re calling an “escalating migrant crisis.”

In February of last year, Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 36,700 encounters along the southwest border.

In February of this year, they reported more than double that, surpassing 100,000.

Federal officials compared the situation to a category five hurricane.

“A little earlier today we were in Carrizo Springs, Congressman Cuellar and me,” said Senator John Cornyn. “And one of the people there responsible for taking care of these unaccompanied minors, who are being processed at that facility said, ‘this is a category 5 hurricane in the gulf with tropical force storm winds on the coast. It’s coming.’ Tropical storm winds.”

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar and Senator John Cornyn hosted a bipartisan round table discussion, with Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, Holding Institute’s Reverend Michael Smith, and more familiar faces in attendance.

All concerned with the influx of migrants but each with a different viewpoint and solution.

“Problem? Catch and release. Solution? If President Biden wants what he says is a humane system, hold these individuals in custody pending their asylum hearing to ensure that those who have legitimate asylum claims get the relief, and those that don’t get sent back to their country,” said Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council president.

”I think there is something that we can do in those countries to help them make the choices that they want to do the rest of their lives so that they don’t want to leave their country,” said Sister Rosemary Welsh. “Who wants to leave their country?”

Out of all of CBP’s encounters along the southwest border in February, 9,400 were unaccompanied minors -- the highest it’s been since at least October of last year when the number of unaccompanied minors was around 4,800.

With this increase, the Biden administration ordered the reopening of the children migrant facility in Carrizo Springs on February 22, after it was open for only one month in the summer of 2019.

It houses minors between 13 and 17 years old.

Representative Cuellar and Senator Cornyn visited the facility on Friday.

”We saw there places for education, we saw a place where they go eat, there’s a place where they get legal services provided and medical care,” said Cuellar. “It’s not cages. They’re definitely not cages.”

Contractors run the facility and get paid for all 952 beds whether they are occupied or not, about $800 per person, according to Congressman Cuellar.

Laredo currently has no immigration judges, but Congressman Cuellar says he will soon announce that he is working to add eight judges to our city.

