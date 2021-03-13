Local school district moves forward past COVID anniversary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One year has passed since the pandemic lockdown took place, the magnitude of cost pressures far outweighing what school districts had incurred in the past.

COVID-19 created a “triple squeeze” of rising costs, declining revenue, a greater student need.

However, these challenges are not preventing Laredo Independent School District from celebrating the efforts made to keep children and staff safe.

The full financial impact of COVID-19 is now unfolding for school districts, and it’s a story of much more than PPE, hand sanitizer, and laptops.

Over $6 million were invested at LISD to help faculty, staff, and students arm themselves against the virus, but as many Americans are looking back, knowing how much their lives have changed over the past year, officials argue it’s time to look ahead.

“First of all, just a with the idea with the health and safety of all of our staff,” said Doctor Sylvia Guerra Rios. “That’s been of the biggest priorities that has been changed and has really been impacted by the pandemic.”

With 30 schools and 24,000 students to worry about, school officials at LISD like Dr. Rios knew they had to take quick action and respond appropriately to the pandemic. It was a tricky situation that created new challenges.

“It is disturbing and concerning for us because looking at research, we know that our kids are going to be impacted not just for this year but the rest of their generation year’s to come because they are having to acquire skills that haven’t had an opportunity to refine and hone in on- so, that was one of the other biggest impacts.”

A comprehensive continuity plan was delivered to the state, but custodial staff and other LISD workers had to be trained to disinfect campuses on a daily basis with products to help offset the spread of the pandemic, plus the potential spread of influenza.

“We’ve actually changed policies, we’ve also changed schedules. We’ve done some guts here and cuts there. So, people can interact safely, as well as students.

LISD officials are used to facing hurdles.

More than 90% of the students enrolled in LISD are economically disadvantaged, with 60% being recognized as English language learners.

But the district has no plans on leaving anyone behind.

“Deal with what you have to deal with- let’s move on. Let’s work and move outside the box. So, I think it’s really reinforced the nothing that we just can’t stay still- that we have to adapt.”

Dr. Rios adds the district has found success with the valued partnerships that are in place with the city, county, a Board of Trustees.

The superintendent wants to remind us that the district has also provided what she says are millions of meals over the past year, including to those who do not necessarily belong to the district.

