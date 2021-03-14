Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
Authorities raid a home in south Laredo
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
Netflix cracking down on account sharing
File photo: stimulus checks
When can you expect to get your stimulus check?

Latest News

In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
This Friday, March 12, 2021 photo released by the Portland Police Bureau shows weapons and...
Portland police: Detained protesters had firearms, bear spray, hammers
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown