City vaccine partnership with Curative begins

On Monday the Laredo Health Department will start vaccinating people registered on the Vaccinate Laredo website waiting list over at the Sames Auto Arena.
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
City partners with Curative to administer vaccines
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list will begin receiving their shot.

The City of Laredo announced their partnership with Curative to administer the vaccine.

On Monday, March 15th the Laredo Health Department will start vaccinating people registered on the Vaccinate Laredo website waiting list over at the Sames Auto Arena.

The operation will be from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moving forward, online vaccine appointment registrations will be available through Curative.com on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting March 23rd.

For any questions about vaccines or appointments you can call 956-620-2241 or send an email to vaccinate@ci.laredo.tx.us

