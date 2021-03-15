Advertisement

Disabled trailer causes traffic backup on Mines Road

According to Laredo Police, traffic is currently backed up to Big Bend Boulevard.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A disabled tractor trailer at the intersection of Mines Road and Loop 20 has caused severe traffic congestion on Monday afternoon.

According to Laredo Police, traffic is currently backed up to Big Bend Boulevard.

Please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.

