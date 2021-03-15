Disabled trailer causes traffic backup on Mines Road
According to Laredo Police, traffic is currently backed up to Big Bend Boulevard.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A disabled tractor trailer at the intersection of Mines Road and Loop 20 has caused severe traffic congestion on Monday afternoon.
Please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.
