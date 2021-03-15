Hometown Heroes: honoring women in law enforcement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s Women History Month, and we celebrate women from our past and those making history now while inspiring our future generations.

In this week’s Hometown Hero, KGNS highlights a woman behind the badge and her message to those working hard for their dreams.

With over 500 sworn officers patrolling our streets, we speak to one who goes above and beyond not only to protect, but to serve those in need.

If you ever stop by the Laredo Police Department, their lobby is full of historic memories.

The early uniforms, pictures of badges, and plaques.

But if you come across a particular plaque, you will see the names of the officer of the year, the last one engraved in 2019 naming Officer Adriana Hernandez.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer since I could imagine or remember,” she said.

She’s been with the department 7 years, but the journey wasn’t easy at the beginning.

“I actually applied multiple times I wasn’t able to pass the physical agility. I would go back and try it again – go back and try it again. So finally I passed.”

It was the words by her mother that encouraged Officer Hernandez to follow her dream.

“Unfortunately, my parent’s passed away before they could see me in uniform. Every time I was trying and they would encourage me, especially my mom, she would tell me in Spanish, ‘no pares, segues adelante.’ Don’t stop, continue on and keep trying.”

As a patrol officer, she not only protects her community but helps those in need.

Back in 2018, she helped a mother who wasn’t able to afford buying a Halloween costume for her daughter.

This act of kindness is just one of the many reasons why Officer Hernandez is recognized and she’s an inspiration for the younger generation.

“To be a police officer, a female police officer out there is encouraging. Especially when you have little girls – looking up to you or wanting to take a picture with you. Or want to sit next to you when you’re eating or wanting to talk to you. To able to motivate them or encourage them, not only to be a police officer to be anything you want to be. The door is there. You can be anything you want to be. You just have to work hard for it.”

She also encourages others to follow their dreams.

“For any woman, for any female to be saying ‘I can’t do it,’ we can. We can do it.”

Out of the 500 sworn officers, only less than 100 of them are women, but the department is growing and that number will continue to increase for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.