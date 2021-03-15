Investigation continues in motorcycle accident that injured two people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after two people are taken to a hospital after an accident in south Laredo.

According to police, they believe a dark colored pickup truck hit a motorcycle carrying two individuals.

Emergency officials were called out to the corner of Highway 83 and Zapata Highway before 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

First responders found two people, a pregnant woman in her 20′s and a man.

They were both treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Laredo police at 795-2800.

