Keep It On Laredo: local initiative promotes mask usage
The campaign includes efforts focused on educating the community about the importance of wearing a face mask.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local coalition announced the start of a city-wide campaign seeking to promote face mask usage.
The coalition unveiled the advertising component of the campaign titled “Keep It On Laredo.”
Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate.
