Advertisement

Keep It On Laredo: local initiative promotes mask usage

The campaign includes efforts focused on educating the community about the importance of wearing a face mask.
Keep It On Laredo
Keep It On Laredo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local coalition announced the start of a city-wide campaign seeking to promote face mask usage.

The coalition unveiled the advertising component of the campaign titled “Keep It On Laredo.”

The campaign includes efforts focused on educating the community about the importance of wearing a face mask.

Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Texas AG files lawsuit against Austin over mask mandate
DEA and Laredo Police search for drugs at a home at the 6000 block of Boulanger Street
Authorities raid a home in south Laredo
39-year-old Lena Josephine Rodriguez
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of fraud
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
Netflix cracking down on account sharing

Latest News

File photo
Laredo police find parents of lost child
FEMA assists with effects of winter storm
FEMA offers assistance for effects of winter storm
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on possible spring break surge
"Escalating migrant crisis"
Lawmakers address “escalating migrant crisis”