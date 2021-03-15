Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department extinguishes fire on San Bernardo

Red Cross was contacted to assist the families from both units which included a mother and her two children in one unit an a family of five in the second.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to a fire in south Laredo on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to the 5900 block of San Bernardo for a reported structure fire and were able to extinguish it with no injuries.

Electrical meters were pulled from both units, damaging two both.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the families from both units which included a mother and her two children in one unit an a family of five in the second.

The fire remains under investigation.

