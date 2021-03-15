Laredo police find parents of lost child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family is reunited on Monday morning after the parents of a child found alone by the 1800 block of Chihuahua Street are found.

Over the weekend, Laredo police posted on their Facebook page a picture of the 7-year-old boy.

In the post, police asked the community for help in locating his parents.

No information was provided on the condition the boy was found in, but police say the full report will be made available later on Monday.

They thank the community for their help in locating the parents and remind everyone if you see something that does not seem right, please contact them at 956-795-2800 or at 956-727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.