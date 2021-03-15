Advertisement

Local doctor to lead new clinical trial in Laredo

Dr. Milton Haber is leading a month long study for the drug remdesivir to help determine if the drug works against variants of COVID-19.
Dr. Milton Haber on the Digital News Desk
Dr. Milton Haber on the Digital News Desk(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another clinical trial related to COVID-19 is taking place in Laredo.

Dr. Milton Haber made the announcement this morning on the KGNS Digital News Desk

He’s leading a month long study for the drug remdesivir.

The study is taking place at 100 sites across the country. It will help determine if remdesivir works against variants of COVID-19.

“The variants that are existing now that are well documented, could be a problem in the next 3-6 months with regard to a resurgence of COVID cases throughout the country,” said Dr. Haber. “Now we’re seeing that in Europe, we’re seeing it principally in Italy and France, many scientists and researchers feel that this may be a problem down the road.”

The study requires a one time clinic visit followed by infusions which can be done from home.

Participants will be compensated for their time in the study.

For more information, you can call 956-462-5029 or you can watch the full interview on the KGNS Facebook page.

