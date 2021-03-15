Nearly $1 million worth of meth seized by CBP

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly one million dollars worth of meth is found at two Laredo ports of entry.

The first seizure happened on Monday, March 8th at Bridge 2.

A customs K-9 officer detected the drugs during a secondary inspection. Agents found over 9 pounds of meth inside the car.

The second seizure happened the same day at Bridge 3, agents found over 40 pounds of meth hidden inside a truck hauling decorations.

The agents seized the narcotics and the investigation was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.