Nearly $1 million worth of meth seized by CBP
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly one million dollars worth of meth is found at two Laredo ports of entry.
The first seizure happened on Monday, March 8th at Bridge 2.
A customs K-9 officer detected the drugs during a secondary inspection. Agents found over 9 pounds of meth inside the car.
The second seizure happened the same day at Bridge 3, agents found over 40 pounds of meth hidden inside a truck hauling decorations.
The agents seized the narcotics and the investigation was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.
