Texas Rangers arrest Laredo police officer

Robert Richard Ramirez is facing several charges, including abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and prohibited recommendations or solicitations.
Robert Richard Ramirez
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Rangers arrested Laredo police officer Robert Richard Ramirez on Friday.

He’s facing several charges, including abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and prohibited recommendations or solicitations.

These charges come after Ramirez allegedly threatened a person he was warranted to arrest to pay money to a particular bond company to avoid higher bond amounts or federal charges before the arrest even happened.

A 31 year veteran investigator with the Laredo Police Department, Ramirez has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the case.

The Laredo Police Department is helping the Texas Rangers in the investigation along with their own internal investigation into the matter.

Ramirez was booked at the Webb County Jail on Friday evening.

