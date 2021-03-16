7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Low cloud will return with the humid air. Dry air higher up will stir in and mix the low cloud away early Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will arrive from the western U.S. around dawn Wednesday. the air above will be warm and will prevent air lifted above the front from being buoyant enough to form tall rain clouds. We may get a light shower or drizzle with the front, and then very dry air will move in with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Dry air with temperatures close to seasonal averages will dominate the area late this week and during the weekend. Southerly winds will bring warmer air on Monday.

I’m expecting it to become humid with low clouds developing during tonight, low in the mid 60′s. Cloudy Tuesday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high in the upper 80′s. A chance of a brief light shower or drizzle around dawn Wednesday, then clearing with very low humidity Wednesday afternoon, high in the 80′s. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday, highs in the high 70′s to around 80. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the high 80′s.

