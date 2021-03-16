Advertisement

Accident reported southbound on I-35

The accident is causing traffic to be backed up southbound at I-35 and Garza, temporarily closing the left lane.
I-35 @ Garza
I-35 @ Garza(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on I-35 on Tuesday afternoon.

Laredo police are at the scene directing traffic. Please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.

