Accident reported southbound on I-35
The accident is causing traffic to be backed up southbound at I-35 and Garza, temporarily closing the left lane.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on I-35 on Tuesday afternoon.
Laredo police are at the scene directing traffic. Please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.
