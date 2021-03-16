Advertisement

Border Patrol finds 36 people in alleged stash house

All 36 individuals were taken into custody by Border Patrol.
Courtesy of Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Courtesy of Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two law enforcement agencies work together and find 36 individuals in an alleged stash house.

Laredo sector Border Patrol agents helped Laredo police last Saturday after responding to a call about a possible stash house in west Laredo.

Once agents arrived, they found 36 people inside the home that are allegedly in the country illegally.

