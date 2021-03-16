Children’s struggles during the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Within this year of COVID, students have gone from one school year to another.

Meaning for some high school students, they have spent their last two years before graduation attending a somewhat “virtual high.”

School days are different nowadays, some kids still learning from home while others are in class but following safety guidelines.

As many are still dealing with reopening delays and shifts to online learning, they also had to cope with the struggles coming from the changes.

Pedro flores is a junior in high school. He never expected a whole year to pass by since having a regular school day.

”I think I speak for every kid that says they don’t really like going to school, but once it’s gone they really want to go back to school, they take it for granted.”

Pedro says switching to online last March was tough, affecting both his grades and communication.

“You feel less wanting to talk to the teacher because they kind of feel like strangers now because you’ve seen them before but you haven’t really met them in person.”

His mother Elizabeth Gardner has kept him company since lockdown orders last year, seeing a hesitancy in both of her sons behavior to go out as much as before because of fearing the virus.

“This put a different perspective for them to think things are not set in stone, things could change,” said Elizabeth. “Things were cut off from them so that sense of stability was cut off from them.”

Pedro thinks about how school would be if he went back again. He’s nervous, yet eager.

“For sure for like the first month or so, it would definitely be weird and everyone would just stare at each other.”

Pedro hopes schools reopen sooner than later since his senior year’s coming up. He’s hoping to experience the special traditions others weren’t able to because of the virus.

KGNS reached out to both school districts to ask about any plans they may have on bringing students back for traditional face-to-face instruction.

While LISD says they would like to have everyone back by summer, they say they are waiting to hear from TEA.

United ISD reiterated saying they do not have any information as of yet.

